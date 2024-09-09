Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $3.56 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.35 million during the quarter.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.