ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.39.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CHPT opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $554.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after buying an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 484.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.