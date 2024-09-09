Chapman Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 4.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

GEHC stock opened at $85.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

