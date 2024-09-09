Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 996 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 13.1% in the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 138,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Bank of America Trading Down 3.4 %

Bank of America stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,670,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,681,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

