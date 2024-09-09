Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.