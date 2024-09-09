Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 3.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $781.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $474.74 and a 52 week high of $812.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $756.32 and its 200-day moving average is $700.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.