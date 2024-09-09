Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.88 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 552,527,135 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 552,514,829 with 499,848,376 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33171375 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $936,262.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

