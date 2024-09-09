CashBackPro (CBP) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,529.95

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $4,529.95 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009095 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,590.39 or 1.00204908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07318636 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,321.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

