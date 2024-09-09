Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $373.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,799,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

