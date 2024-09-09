Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $373.82 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $401.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.93.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.20.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

