Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $69.48 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

