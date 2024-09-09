Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of CDLX opened at $3.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at $624,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $362,840 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

