Cardano One Day Trading Volume Tops $233.28 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.39 billion and approximately $233.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.30 or 0.04177700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00042816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

