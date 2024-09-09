Cardano Hits 24 Hour Volume of $259.05 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.44 billion and approximately $259.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.84 or 0.04128650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00041858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.