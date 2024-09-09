Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) is Davis Selected Advisers’ 3rd Largest Position

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,635,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,825 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 7.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,334,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

COF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.42. 123,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

