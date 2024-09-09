Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,385. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

