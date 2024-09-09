Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $66,813,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

