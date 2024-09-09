Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.62

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 145897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $779.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,800 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,994,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

