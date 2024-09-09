Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,742 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $50.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

