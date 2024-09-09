Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 534 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $182.60 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $188.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

