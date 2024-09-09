Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,382 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

