Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $434,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $170.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average is $166.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.