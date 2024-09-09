Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,752 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.20 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

