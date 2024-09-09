Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 25,998 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,998 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.