Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $87.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

