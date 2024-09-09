Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDFG Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.