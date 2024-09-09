Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHY opened at $25.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

