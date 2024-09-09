Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 638 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $116.17 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $119.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

