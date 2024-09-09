Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $798,000 Stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTG. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NTG opened at $45.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,475.77%.

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $211,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,126,992.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

