Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $26.13 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

