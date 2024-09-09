Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 659,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 129,795 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 80,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.