Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,398,000 after acquiring an additional 612,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,531,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,869,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 635,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,945,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 293,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.