Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 136,887 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

