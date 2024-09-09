Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Acquired by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Cadeler A/S were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDLR. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 107.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 410,148 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDLR opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

