Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $106.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at $33,630,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

