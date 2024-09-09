C3.ai’s (AI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

C3.ai Stock Up 0.9 %

AI stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

