C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.