Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.00

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 2154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

About Builders Capital Mortgage

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.64.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

