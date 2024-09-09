Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.00

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 2154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance
About Builders Capital Mortgage
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
