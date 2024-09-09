Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 7,006 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VB stock opened at $222.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

