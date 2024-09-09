Brooklyn FI LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,272,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 490,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 236,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

