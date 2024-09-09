Brooklyn FI LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
