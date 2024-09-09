Brooklyn FI LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.