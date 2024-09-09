Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

