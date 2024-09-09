Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $84.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $60.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

