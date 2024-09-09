Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $356.17

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.89.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,527,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HCA opened at $387.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.01. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

