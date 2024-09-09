Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) PT at C$7.55

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.55.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$6.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.75. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.612874 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.