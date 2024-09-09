Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,080 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up 0.6% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Compass Point boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

