Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAM opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

