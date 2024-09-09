Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BHFAM opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $17.40.
About Brighthouse Financial
