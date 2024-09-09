Braze’s (BRZE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRZE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Braze Stock Down 19.4 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $379,693.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,285.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,257 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

