Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.38.

BSX stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

