Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 209.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. 1,143,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,675. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Boston Properties has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $75.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

